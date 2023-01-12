B.C. government to make announcement on rental housing actions Thursday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The B.C. government is holding a press conference on Thursday to make an announcement regarding rental housing protections.

B.C. Premier David Eby, along with the B.C. housing minister and the chair of the Rental Housing Task Force, is expected to inform the public about new actions for rental housing in the province.

The press conference will be held live on Global BC1 and in this article.

It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. PT.

More to come…