Crime

Several kilograms of meth and cannabis seized in Saskatoon drug bust

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 10:59 am
A large quantity of drugs was seized by SPS on Monday.
A large quantity of drugs was seized by SPS on Monday. Saskatoon Police Service

Over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as large amounts of pills and cannabis, were seized by the Saskatoon Police Service on Monday.

Officers said this was the result of an eight-week investigation into the drug trafficking activities of three Saskatoon men.

Search warrants were executed on properties in the 1900 block of 7th Street East, the 900 block of Pringle Crescent and the 700 block of Hart Road.

Police seized a number of drugs and paraphernalia, including:

  • 20,285 grams of methamphetamine
  • 8,040 grams of cannabis
  • over 700 oxycodone pills
  • 1,038 grams of buffing agent
  • $12,940 in cash
  • a modified fully automatic prohibited Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine
  • multiple mobile phones
  • paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

Three men, aged 25, 26 and 36, are facing a combination of charges, police say, including trafficking of methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, oxycodone and cannabis, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and several firearms-related charges.

