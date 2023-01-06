3 Saskatoon individuals arrested after large-scale drug trafficking bust

Send this page to someone via email

A lengthy investigation into a Saskatoon drug trafficking and money laundering incident has led to the arrest of three 33-year-old individuals.

Police say they initiated the investigation in October 2022 after learning of a large-scale operation involving the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine.

On Jan. 5, search warrants were issued for four properties: one in the 1200 block of 10th Street East, one in the 500 block of Hamm Crescent and two in the 900 block of Kristjanson Road.

Police say searches of the properties resulted in the seizure of:

residential property in the 500 block of Hamm Crescent (estimated value of $700,000)

approximately $79,000 in cash

Mercedes-Benz CLA250

Acura ILX

Nissan Rogue

jewelry

financial documents

paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

Two men and one woman are collectively facing charges of:

Trafficking of a controlled substance — cocaine and methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Operating as a criminal organization

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be laid, police say.