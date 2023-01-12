Pedestrian run over by vehicle in Norfolk County: OPP

OPP are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in Norfolk County earlier Thursday morning.
Just before 7:30 a.m., police received a report of a collision on Charles Street in Simcoe, Ont.
“We are in the early stages of the investigation and all I can tell you right now is that a pedestrian was struck and run over by a vehicle,” said Const. Ed Sanchuck with Norfolk County OPP.
“That pedestrian was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.”
According to police, the driver remained on the scene.
As of 10:30 a.m., Charles Street remains closed pending the ongoing investigation.
