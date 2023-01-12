Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian run over by vehicle in Norfolk County: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 10:44 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

OPP are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in Norfolk County earlier Thursday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police received a report of a collision on Charles Street in Simcoe, Ont.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and all I can tell you right now is that a pedestrian was struck and run over by a vehicle,” said Const. Ed Sanchuck with Norfolk County OPP.

“That pedestrian was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.”

According to police, the driver remained on the scene.

As of 10:30 a.m., Charles Street remains closed pending the ongoing investigation.

 

