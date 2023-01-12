Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 10:22 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Jan. 12
WATCH: A mild, but cloudy day — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Jan. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Travel Tips with Barb Crowe, Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh, and Millie seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Relieving stress and creating memories: Travel Tips

Travel delays and cancellations continue to make headlines into the new year.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel is turning that over by remembering how fun travel is and the memories that last.

In this week’s Travel Tips, she says heading on a vacation is proven to be great for relieving stress.

Relieving stress and creating memories: Travel Tips

Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh discusses gun legislation

The House of Commons is currently on a break with MPs back in their ridings.

Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh joins Chris Carr to talk about the recent session and what could be in store for the upcoming sitting.

Waugh discusses pending gun legislation, the investigation into Hockey Canada and the possibility of an election in 2023.

Saskatoon Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh discusses gun legislation

Saskatoon SPCA looking to find Millie a new home

Millie is a two-year-old cat at the Saskatoon SCPA in need of a new home.

Trina Mortson describes the best type of home for Millie.

She also has details about the 2023 Betty White challenge and how it can benefit the shelter.

Saskatoon SPCA looking to find Millie a new home

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 12

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 12.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 12
