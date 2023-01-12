Star Blanket Cree Nation to make major announcement about former residential school

The Star Blanket Cree Nation in southern Saskatchewan is expected to make a major announcement about the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
The announcement will come Wednesday at 11 a.m., when Chief Michael Starr and council will hold a press conference at the Wah-Pii-Moostoosis gym in the Star Blanket Cree Nation to reveal the recent discovery at the former Indian Residential School.
The former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School is located near Lebret, Sask. The Star Blanket Cree Nation is over 70 kilometrs northeast of Regina.
