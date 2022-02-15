Menu

Canada

Unmarked graves discovered at former residential schools at Saskatchewan First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 12:54 pm
A woman looks over orange shirts, shoes, flowers and messages displayed on the steps outside the legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 following a ceremony in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains were detected near a former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan said 54 hits from ground-penetrating radar were made on the grounds of the former Fort Pelly and St. Phillips residential schools. View image in full screen
A woman looks over orange shirts, shoes, flowers and messages displayed on the steps outside the legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 following a ceremony in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains were detected near a former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan said 54 hits from ground-penetrating radar were made on the grounds of the former Fort Pelly and St. Phillips residential schools. CAH

The discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of two former residential schools opens the door to more questions, said the chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Keeseekoose First Nation said 54 hits from ground-penetrating radar were made on the grounds of the former Fort Pelly and St. Phillips residential schools near Kamsack.

Read more: B.C. First Nations advocates condemn use of Orange Shirt Day movement by trucker convoy

“The locations we’re scanning were identified by survivors and knowledge keepers from oral history,” said Ted Quewezance, the former chief of the First Nation.

“Ground-penetrating radar simply validated our oral history.”

Chief Lee Kitchemonia says it is a very solemn day.

“It’s going to be a very tough time for our community knowing that we have unmarked graves in our community,” Kitchemonia said during a press conference Tuesday.

Trending Stories

“Somebody has to be held accountable for it.”

Fort Pelly Indian Residential School operated from 1885 until it closed in 1913. St. Phillips opened in 1928 and closed in 1969.

Read more: Vancouver Island First Nation to begin work to locate unmarked graves at residential school site

Kitchemonia said he has heard the stories and the community deserves to know what happened at the schools.

“That’s what it really boils down to, is seeing your kid leave your house in the morning time, not realizing that you’ll never, ever see your child again for as long as you live, not knowing any answers to where those children are gone,” he said.

“All you know is that they’ve gone to school and they’ve never returned.”

Quewezance said they are seeking closure.

“Every time a missing and murdered woman or a girl is identified, it is a reminder of the loss of one of our loved ones,” he said.

“Every announcement of residential schools, residential grave sites re-traumatizes us survivors and our families and our communities.

More to come.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

