Heavy rain forecast to soak South Coast through to Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are being warned to brace for a soaker, with heavy rain forecast to start Wednesday night.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sea-to-Sky and Sunshine Coast regions and the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island.

“A moist frontal system will approach the BC south coast this evening then stall through Friday, giving an extended period of rainfall,” the national weather and climate agency warned.

The system is forecast to deliver between 60 and 120 mm of rain before it blows itself out, with the highest precipitation forecast near the North Shore Mountains, Howe Sound and western Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

The rain is projected to ease up by late Friday.

Greater Victoria and northern Vancouver Island, meanwhile, are under wind warnings. The capital region is forecast to see winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90, while the northern island could see sustained winds of 90 km/h.

South coast residents are being warned to watch for flash flooding and water pooling on roads, and drivers are being advised to slow down, turn on their lights and to drive for the conditions.