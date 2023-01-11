Man found passed out behind wheel of stolen vehicle in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was found taking a nap in a stolen vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday.

According to a release, the car went missing near Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue last Friday after it was left running while the driver was inside a local business.

Four days later, police say they found the missing vehicle near Sportsworld Drive with a man sleeping inside.

Police say the man was arrested and has been charged with operation while impaired and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

They say officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with video footage to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.