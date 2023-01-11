Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mattea Roach to appear on “Jeopardy! Masters” spinoff show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach beats Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio in friendly game'
Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach beats Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio in friendly game
Nova Scotian ‘Jeopardy!’ star Mattea Roach is back on television as the show’s Tournament of Champions is set to air this week. She faced off against fellow super-champs Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio in a friendly match before the semi-finals and won. Her parents said watching her was remarkable. – Nov 9, 2022

Canadian “Jeopardy” champion Mattea Roach will face off against other elite players in a new spinoff picked up by ABC.

“Jeopardy! Masters” will pit six recent super-champions against each other.

Read more: Mattea Roach ousted in semifinals from Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

A different combination of competitors will play two “high-stakes games” in each hour-long episode.

The first class of “masters” will also include Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider.

Trending Now

The show, which ABC greenlit on Wednesday, is set to be hosted by Ken Jennings.

Roach, who hails from Halifax and now lives in Toronto, won 23 consecutive games last year – the fifth-longest streak in “Jeopardy” history.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘She’s wicked smart’: Family, friends revel in Mattea Roach’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run'
‘She’s wicked smart’: Family, friends revel in Mattea Roach’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run
JeopardyMattea RoachMattea Roach JeopardyKen JenningsJeopardy! Masters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers