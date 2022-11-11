Menu

Canada

Mattea Roach ousted in semifinals from Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 8:25 pm
Nova Scotian ‘Jeopardy!’ star Mattea Roach is back on television as the show’s Tournament of Champions is set to air this week. She faced off against fellow super-champs Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio in a friendly match before the semi-finals and won. Her parents said watching her was remarkable.

Canadian Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach was eliminated during the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday night.

Roach, a Nova Scotian who now lives in Toronto who has the fifth-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history, faced off against meteorologist Eric Ahasic from Minneapolis and software developer from San Francisco Andrew He.

Roach was one of only three players to earn an automatic semifinal berth.

In Friday’s episode, Ahasic took the lead early on in the Jeopardy! round and held it through to the beginning of Double Jeopardy!

During the second round, Ahasic was overtaken by He when he waged everything he had – twice – on double Jeopardy! questions and soared into an incredibly steep lead.

Roach, who earlier this year rose to trivia prominence after she won 23 consecutive games and a total of US$560,983, finished third in the semifinals.

He finished with US$37,863, Ahasic with US$16,783 and Roach, US$7,200.

During the episode, Roach spoke about number of times she’s being recognized in Canada since her run on the show.

“I was recognized on the highway as I was driving 110 kilometers an hour,” she said.

The tournaments finals, a best-of-seven series, begin on Monday as He goes on to face super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

The first player to three wins will become the winner.

Schneider and Amodio have the second and fourth longest streaks, respectively.

Earlier this week, Roach, one of the youngest Jeopardy! super-champions ever, won a special exhibition game against Schneider and Amodio.

The winner of the Tournament of Champions wins a grand prize of US$250,000.

 

–With files from The Canadian Press

