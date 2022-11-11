Mattea Roach ousted in semifinals from Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach was eliminated during the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday night.

Roach, a Nova Scotian who now lives in Toronto who has the fifth-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history, faced off against meteorologist Eric Ahasic from Minneapolis and software developer from San Francisco Andrew He.

Roach was one of only three players to earn an automatic semifinal berth.

In Friday’s episode, Ahasic took the lead early on in the Jeopardy! round and held it through to the beginning of Double Jeopardy!

During the second round, Ahasic was overtaken by He when he waged everything he had – twice – on double Jeopardy! questions and soared into an incredibly steep lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Roach, who earlier this year rose to trivia prominence after she won 23 consecutive games and a total of US$560,983, finished third in the semifinals.

He finished with US$37,863, Ahasic with US$16,783 and Roach, US$7,200.

During the episode, Roach spoke about number of times she’s being recognized in Canada since her run on the show.

“I was recognized on the highway as I was driving 110 kilometers an hour,” she said.

The tournaments finals, a best-of-seven series, begin on Monday as He goes on to face super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

2:37 ‘She’s wicked smart’: Family, friends revel in Mattea Roach’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run

The first player to three wins will become the winner.

Schneider and Amodio have the second and fourth longest streaks, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Roach, one of the youngest Jeopardy! super-champions ever, won a special exhibition game against Schneider and Amodio.

The winner of the Tournament of Champions wins a grand prize of US$250,000.

–With files from The Canadian Press