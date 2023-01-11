Oil Kings trade rights to world juniors hero Dylan Guenther to Thunderbirds

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after he scored the gold-medal winning goal for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship, sniper Dylan Guenther learned the Edmonton Oil Kings traded his Western Hockey League rights to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Oil Kings announced Guenther’s rights, along with the rights to forward Jordan Ramsay and an eighth-round draft pick in 2023, were traded to the Washington team Tuesday, before the WHL trade deadline had passed.

After being a valuable member of the Oil Kings’ roster that captured the WHL championship last season, Guenther had not appeared in a single game for the team this season. That’s because he began his National Hockey League career with the Arizona Coyotes.

“We would like to thank him for all his contributions while being an Edmonton Oil King,” Oil Kings general manager Kirt Hill said in a post on the team’s website. “Dylan will continue to be a big part of our organization’s legacy moving forward as one of the best players to ever don the Oil Kings crest.

“This trade would allow Dylan to go to a contending WHL club this season if the Arizona Coyotes make the decision to send him back to the WHL before the NHL trade deadline.”

View image in full screen Canada’s Dylan Guenther, right, scores the game winning goal past Czechia goaltender Tomas Suchanekin during overtime of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Hill added he wishes Guenther continued success in the NHL where he has put up three goals and eight assists in 23 games this season.

Should Guenther end up playing for the Thunderbirds this season, the 19-year-old who hails from Alberta’s capital would be joining two other notable players from the Edmonton areas: former Oil Kings teammate Luke Prokop and Edmonton Oilers prospect Reid Schaefer.

In exchange for Guenther’s rights, the Oil Kings receive the rights to forward Koji Gibson and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024. The deal also sees the Oil Kings potentially further bolster their draft prospects with six conditional draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2026.

Hill said he believes Gibson has significant speed and skill to offer his club down the road.

“He is someone we strongly considered drafting in 2022 and now have the opportunity to add him to our prospect pool,” the GM said.

“He is a player that has great character, which makes this addition exciting.”

Oil Kings make more moves ahead of trade deadline

The Oil Kings made a number of other moves this week ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

On Monday, the team traded defenceman Ethan Peters to the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2025.

Also on Monday, the team send a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 to the Everett Silvertips for defenceman Jacob Hoffrogge.

Before announcing the Guenther trade on Tuesday, the Oil Kings revealed the club claimed forward Loick Daigle off waivers from the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL.

The Oil Kings’ next game is on Friday when the team takes on the Rebels in Red Deer.