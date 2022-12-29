Oil Kings announce trade that brings Sherwood Park goalie to Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oil Kings announced Thursday night that the club has traded a fifth-round draft pick in 2025 to the Victoria Royals in exchange for goaltender Logan Cunningham.

The 17-year-old goaltender from Sherwood Park, Alta., had played in nine Western Hockey League games with the Royals this season but had yet to be credited with a win. He also played two games for the Royals last season.

“Logan is a goaltender we are familiar with,” Oil Kings general manager Kirt Hill said in a post on the team’s website. “The opportunity to add another young goaltender to our group was something we had to strongly consider to continue to build our organization’s goaltending depth.”

Hill said Cunningham would join the Edmonton club on Friday.

Cunningham has previously played minor hockey with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep team. The goaltender was drafted by the Royals in 2020 with that club’s 150th overall pick in the seventh round of the WHL Prospects Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oil Kings have made a number of mid-season trades this year to revamp the club’s roster and build for the future. The team lost a number of players to the NHL from last season’s group that captured the WHL championship.

The WHL trade deadline is Jan. 10.

READ MORE: Oil Kings move another player from team that won WHL title as rebuild continues

The Oil Kings (4-30-1-0) currently sit in last place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference standings.

The team’s next game will see players face off against the Red Deer Rebels at Rogers Place on Friday night.