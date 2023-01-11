Out-of-town fire crews help battle barn fire near Elora

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Fire Department went to the aid of Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue to battle a barn fire near Elora, Ont.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on a property located on Side Road 14.

Crews arrived to find a two-storey structure engulfed in flames.

Centre Wellington deputy fire chief Jonathan Karn said on Twitter that Guelph fire and Maryhill fire were there to provide tanker support.

He says crews managed to put out the blaze around 12:15 p.m. and were in the process of clearing the scene.

There was no damage estimate given and there were no reported injuries.

