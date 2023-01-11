Menu

Fire

Out-of-town fire crews help battle barn fire near Elora

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 11, 2023 3:21 pm
Centre Wellington fire crews battle a barn fire near Elora. View image in full screen
Centre Wellington fire crews battle a barn fire near Elora. Twitter/@karnDC2

The Guelph Fire Department went to the aid of Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue to battle a barn fire near Elora, Ont.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on a property located on Side Road 14.

Crews arrived to find a two-storey structure engulfed in flames.

Centre Wellington deputy fire chief Jonathan Karn said on Twitter that Guelph fire and Maryhill fire were there to provide tanker support.

He says crews managed to put out the blaze around 12:15 p.m. and were in the process of clearing the scene.

There was no damage estimate given and there were no reported injuries.

FireGuelph Newsbarn fireEloraCentre WellingtonMaryhillelora fire
