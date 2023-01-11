Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia adds 600 new long term care beds to planned system increase

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 2:27 pm
Nova Scotia long-term care facilities preparing for 1st Christmas with no restrictions
After almost three years of COVID-19 restrictions, the holidays will look a little different for those living in long-term care this year. For the first time since 2019, residents will be able to visit family members or have visitors to their facility. Amber Fryday has more – Dec 19, 2022

The Nova Scotia government says it will add 600 single-bed, long-term care rooms across the province to meet current and future demand.

Today’s announcement by Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams is in addition to the announcement last February of 600 more beds as part of a plan to add 1,200 single-bed rooms to the network by 2027.

Adams says that by 2027, the province’s long-term care network will have 9,200 beds compared with the current 8,000.

The plan is to add 28 new single-bed rooms to the network this year, then 812 new rooms in 2025 and another 340 in 2027.

Officials say the new single-bed rooms, coupled with another 2,300 replacement beds, will bring about $250 million in new annual spending to the province’s long-term care budget, which will be more than $1.1 billion by 2027.

The Opposition Liberals and the NDP are welcoming today’s news but say it falls short of the government’s election promise in 2021 to add 2,500 new beds within three years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

