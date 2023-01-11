Pothole repairs on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge expected to be completed Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Pothole repairs on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge are expected to be completed Wednesday, according to a contracting company.

Miller Capilano Highway Services said that while repairs are expected to be finished on Wednesday, it asks drivers to watch out for crews working in the westbound lanes of Mount Seymour Parkway, near Superstore, and on Capilano Road near Highway 1.

Pothole repairs will be completed today! Please watch for crews at the following locations: – Mt Seymour Pkwy in the westbound lanes, opposite Superstore

– Capilano Rd at #BCHwy1. Work will be completed between the EB & WB highway ramps@TranBC @DriveBC @AM730Traffic @nvanrcmp pic.twitter.com/3icL6InijZ — Miller Capilano Highway Services (@MillerCapilano4) January 11, 2023

Work is being done on both the eastbound and westbound highway ramps.

Two potholes on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge have been causing delays for a few weeks.

The holes were previously covered by a metal plate but now will have a more permanent solution.

The B.C. government previously said contractors had cut out a one-by-three-metre section of the bridge deck, and will be laying new rebar and pouring new concrete.

They will also be replacing the metal plate with a larger plate.

The Ministry of Transportation said overall the bridge remains in “good shape,” but requires regular maintenance like all highway assets.

However, the mayor of the District of North Vancouver said the repairs are a short-term solution.

Mike Little told Global News his community and the other two municipalities on the North Shore remain plagued by traffic congestion and at the mercy of the two crossings to the rest of Metro Vancouver.

“This bridge is not meeting our needs today, and as we nurse life out of it over the next 20 years to try to extend its life we’re never going to get the maximum usage out of it,” he said.

“We need a long-term solution. We need a plan in partnership with the provincial government to both address our current needs and our future needs for our community.”

Little said congestion related to the bridges often stretches out into other parts of the North Shore, affecting local drivers and communities as well as the local economy.

An estimated 135,000 vehicles cross the Ironworkers Bridge every day.

— with files from Global News’ Simon Little