Canada

Salvation Army Guelph comes close to fundraising goal

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 11, 2023 1:07 pm
Salvation Army Guelph comes close to fundraising goal - image View image in full screen

The Salvation Army in Guelph was pretty happy with its most recent kettle campaign, despite coming up sort of its fundraising goal.

The campaign began with a goal of $160,000 in donations through the kettles.

It ended up collecting $144,917, thanks in large part to a last-minute rally.

Spokesman Major Peter van Duinen said in a news release that they were at 60 per cent ($96,000) of the $160,000 target with five days left in the campaign that ended on Christmas Eve.

He says he is grateful for the volunteers who tried to cover the 200 two-hour shifts required to help staff the kettles.

Read more: Salvation Army in Guelph asking for help in reaching Christmas kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army had set a goal of $450,000 for its annual Christmas fundraising campaign with the remaining funds being raised through direct mail and online donations.

They say they were able to support more than 1,200 households with food and toys through the Christmas Hamper program.

 

ChristmasGuelph NewsFundraisingCampaignSalvation ArmyKettleGuelph Citadel
