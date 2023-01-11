Menu

Traffic

Toronto ranked the 7th worst city in the world for traffic congestion

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 11:54 am
Heavy traffic leaves the downtown core in Toronto on Thursday January 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Heavy traffic leaves the downtown core in Toronto on Thursday January 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto is one of the worst cities in the world when it comes to traffic, a new report suggests.

The report published by INRIX — a traffic analytics company — analyzed four years of mobility data to create its Global Traffic Scorecard.

“It provides travel delay comparisons, collision trends, downtown trips and speeds based on the unique commuting patterns within each metro area,” the report read.

Toronto landed in the seventh spot globally, with drivers losing an average of 118 hours in congestion in 2022.

The city ranked number one for congestion in Canada.

Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Calgary followed Toronto for worst traffic in Canada, with drivers losing 72, 59, 48 and 20 hours in traffic congestion in 2022, respectively.

According to the report, at peak times — during the worst part of the morning or afternoon commute — drivers in Toronto hit average peak speeds of 20 miles per hour in 2022.

In off-peak times, drivers in Toronto reached 38 miles per hour in 2022, the report said.

The report found the worst city in the world for congestion was London, England.

According to INRIX, Chicago, Paris, Boston and Bogota rounded out the top five.

Winter snow set to add to Toronto’s traffic woes
