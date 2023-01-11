Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Rupert RCMP seek sexual assault suspect

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 11:11 am
Scott Donders View image in full screen
Police in Prince Rupert are looking for wanted suspect Scott Donders. RCMP

Police in Prince Rupert, B.C., have issued a public warning, asking for the public’s help in looking for 45-year-old Scott Donders on Wednesday.

Donders is wanted on a warrant stemming from a 2022 Prince Rupert incident that resulted in charges for extortion, voyeurism, assault by choking, and sexual assault, according to police.

Read more: Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C. identified as 43-year-old constable

Read next: U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after outage; minister says some Canadian flights impacted

Police describe Donders as standing around six feet tall, weighing 181 pounds, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Note that he should not be approached,” Const. Gabriel Gravel said.

Anyone with information can call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack RCMP seek information about stolen totem pole'
Chilliwack RCMP seek information about stolen totem pole
Advertisement
Related News
RCMPBC RCMPPrince RupertWanted suspectPrince Rupert RCMPBC suspect at largeBC wanted suspectScott Donderswanted suspect at large
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers