Prince Rupert RCMP seek sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Prince Rupert, B.C., have issued a public warning, asking for the public’s help in looking for 45-year-old Scott Donders on Wednesday.

Donders is wanted on a warrant stemming from a 2022 Prince Rupert incident that resulted in charges for extortion, voyeurism, assault by choking, and sexual assault, according to police.

Police describe Donders as standing around six feet tall, weighing 181 pounds, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Note that he should not be approached,” Const. Gabriel Gravel said.

Anyone with information can call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.