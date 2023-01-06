Menu

Politics

Surrey taxpayers face large property tax increase if police transition continues, mayor says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Keeping the RCMP in Surrey will save taxpayers $235M'
Keeping the RCMP in Surrey will save taxpayers $235M
WATCH: In December, Surrey taxpayers learned they will save $235.4 million over the next four years to keep the RCMP. But that's less than half what mayor Brenda Locke predicted. Catherine Urquhart reports – Dec 9, 2022

The mayor of Surrey has announced that if the city continues with the transition to a municipal police force, property taxes for families will increase dramatically.

New Surrey mayor Brenda Locke told Global News she believes property taxes will increase on average $1,200 per household if the city transitions to the Surrey Police Service.

Read more: Continuing transition to Surrey Police Service would cost estimated $235M: report

Read next: U.S. House sees progress on speaker deadlock but no deal yet for Kevin McCarthy

“A staff report presented to Surrey city council last month sheds light on the immense cost of the police transition in Surrey,” Locke said in a release.

“According to that report, the costs for the Surrey Police Service are estimated to be $235 million more than maintaining the RCMP as Surrey’s Police of Jurisdiction over the next five years. To recover this funding gap in the upcoming year a one-time tax increase of 55 per cent would be required, in addition to the normal tax rate set by council.”

Story continues below advertisement

Locke, who has publicly advocated to keep the RCMP in Surrey as part of her mayoral campaign, believes the transition is not in the best interest of the city, as costs will significantly impact residents.

“It is abundantly clear that a switch to the Surrey Police Service would create an untenable financial burden for Surrey taxpayers during these challenging economic times,” she said.

“It is also unreasonable to advance the city’s budget process without knowing which economic scenario the city will face.”

Read more: Surrey Police Service makes its case to province as decision on policing transition looms

Read next: B.C. rolls out one-time cost-of-living tax credit payments

Locke also is calling for support from the province to back Surrey council’s decision to retain the RCMP.

“Given the economic hardship facing Surrey taxpayers if the transition continues and the fact that the city needs to finalize its budget, it is vital that the Province move quickly to endorse Council’s decision to retain the RCMP,” Locke said.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will have the final say on reversing the transition from the RCMP to a municipal force, which is expected to be announced sometime in 2023.

Click to play video: 'Questions about police moving toward regional force instead of municipal force in B.C.'
Questions about police moving toward regional force instead of municipal force in B.C.
