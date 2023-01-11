Menu

Canada

Suspect wanted in stabbing at unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming party: Halifax police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Dalhousie says rowdy unsanctioned street party result of social media trend'
Dalhousie says rowdy unsanctioned street party result of social media trend
The fallout from the weekend’s unsanctioned homecoming party near Dalhousie University is continuing. Several people were arrested and dozens of summary offence tickets were handed out. As Graeme Benjamin reports, the university says the party is the result of a growing social media trend – Oct 3, 2022

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a stabbing near Dalhousie University in the fall.

On Wednesday, police released a low-resolution photo of the suspect and said officers continue to investigate the stabbing.

Read more: Halifax police denounce ‘callous and dangerous’ unsanctioned Dal homecoming parties

Around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers were in the area of Jennings and Larch streets, where a rowdy, unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming party was taking place.

Wednesday’s release said officers were approached by a 19-year-old man at the event who had “injuries consistent with having been stabbed.” He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Halifax police ask Dalhousie University to play stronger role after violent gathering

The suspect is described as having shoulder-length brown hair and tattoos on his right arm. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark shirt with a white pattern across the back, white pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a stabbing near Dalhousie University in the fall. Halifax Regional Police

Police said in October that 3,000 to 4,000 people were in attendance at the party.

During the gathering, people climbed poles and trees, set off fireworks, and got into physical altercations, police said at the time. They also alleged fires were deliberately set using branches downed by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Halifax Regional Police has previously said an ambulance could not get to the stabbing victim “due to the crowds and safety hazards.”

Police chief Dan Kinsella has called on the school to play a stronger role in controlling unsanctioned events.

