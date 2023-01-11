Suspect wanted in stabbing at unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming party: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a stabbing near Dalhousie University in the fall.

On Wednesday, police released a low-resolution photo of the suspect and said officers continue to investigate the stabbing.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers were in the area of Jennings and Larch streets, where a rowdy, unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming party was taking place.

Wednesday’s release said officers were approached by a 19-year-old man at the event who had “injuries consistent with having been stabbed.” He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as having shoulder-length brown hair and tattoos on his right arm. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark shirt with a white pattern across the back, white pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police said in October that 3,000 to 4,000 people were in attendance at the party.

During the gathering, people climbed poles and trees, set off fireworks, and got into physical altercations, police said at the time. They also alleged fires were deliberately set using branches downed by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Halifax Regional Police has previously said an ambulance could not get to the stabbing victim “due to the crowds and safety hazards.”

Police chief Dan Kinsella has called on the school to play a stronger role in controlling unsanctioned events.