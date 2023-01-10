Highway 97: Expect delays near Summerland as slope work continues

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve driven along Highway 97 recently, you’ve likely faced lengthy delays just north of Summerland.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI), those delays are due to slope stabilization work above the highway.

“There will be 20-minute delays on Highway 97 through the site until late January, when this phase of the project to remove remaining loose material from the slope face and catchment area is anticipated to be completed,” said MoTI in a statement.

“A further geotechnical assessment will be conducted once this phase is complete to assess if any other slope stabilization work will be required at this site.”

Crews began work in the area following a geotechnical review in late November, after new activity at the site.

Story continues below advertisement

Debris came down the slope, and although some rocks ended up on the highway, traffic was not disrupted.

“Our geotechnical crew has been continuously monitoring the slope and there has not been any significant rock movement since November’s slide,” read the MoTI statement.

Back in February of 2019, major landslides closed down the same stretch of highway for over a week.

The closure resulted in long detours until the highway was rebuilt into a shorter, 900-metre route using nearby Callan Road.

The highway reopened and the area has undergone a geotechnical review and blasting since then.

1:31 Highway 97 reopening delayed by another week

Meanwhile, the ministry said drivers should be aware of intermittent closures while the work continues between Bridgeman and North Beach roads.

Story continues below advertisement

“To ensure the safety of the travelling public, the southbound slow lane will continue to be closed while work continues this month,” said MoTI.

“Motorists should plan extra time if travelling through this section of highway and check drivebc.ca for updates.”

According to a DriveBC update on Sunday, work is expected to wrap up in two weeks.