Brampton, Ont. collision sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton for reports of a collision.

The call came at around 6:20 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved and a female patient was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Neither police nor paramedics could immediately confirm the extent of the injuries to Global News.

COLLISION:

– Bramalea Rd/Sandalwood Py in #Brampton

– 2 veh involved

– Adult fem transported to local hospital by ambulance

– Injuries u/k at this time

– Road closures: the intersection of Bramalea Rd & Sandalwood Py closed

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 6:17 p.m.

– PR230011025 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 11, 2023