Brampton, Ont. collision sends 1 to hospital

One person is in hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., officials say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton for reports of a collision.
The call came at around 6:20 p.m.
Read more: Woman with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga highway crash: police
Read next: Golden Globes 2023: See what the stars wore on the red carpet
Police said two vehicles were involved and a female patient was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Trending Now
Neither police nor paramedics could immediately confirm the extent of the injuries to Global News.
Comments