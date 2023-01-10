Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Brampton, Ont. collision sends 1 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 8:28 pm
A two-vehicle collision in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway area on Jan. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A two-vehicle collision in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway area on Jan. 10, 2023. Global News

One person is in hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton for reports of a collision.

The call came at around 6:20 p.m.

Read more: Woman with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga highway crash: police

Read next: Golden Globes 2023: See what the stars wore on the red carpet

Police said two vehicles were involved and a female patient was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Trending Now

Neither police nor paramedics could immediately confirm the extent of the injuries to Global News.

Advertisement
CollisionBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton CrashRegion Of PeelSandalwood ParkwayBramalea RoadPeel Regioonal Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers