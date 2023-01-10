28-year-old man charged in connection with deadly October shooting in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in south Edmonton in October.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the area of 106 Street and 79 Avenue at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, after someone reported a shooting.

They found a man who had been seriously injured and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy later confirmed Sam McConnell, 37, died as a result of a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said Terrance Demarre, 28, has been charged in McConnell’s death. While police did not provide details about what led up to the shooting, they said investigators believe Demarre and McConnell knew each other.

Police said Demarre was arrested on Jan. 7.