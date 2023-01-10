Ottawa police charge 2 youths with hate crime at high school

Send this page to someone via email

Two Ottawa youths have been charged with hate crimes after an incident at a high school last month.

Police say one student made and displayed a hate symbol in school and another used antisemitic language and gestures.

The principal of Sir Robert Borden High School sent a letter to parents in late December apologizing after he said two Jewish students were shown a swastika and a Nazi salute by two of their peers.

Police say they have laid charges of public incitement of hatred, mischief and criminal harassment.

The identities of the students who have been charged are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In late September the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released an open letter to Jewish students, staff and community members, noting that there had been a rise of antisemitic incidents in schools and promising to take action.