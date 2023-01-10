Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge 2 youths with hate crime at high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 4:45 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Two Ottawa youths have been charged with hate crimes after an incident at a high school last month.

Police say one student made and displayed a hate symbol in school and another used antisemitic language and gestures.

The principal of Sir Robert Borden High School sent a letter to parents in late December apologizing after he said two Jewish students were shown a swastika and a Nazi salute by two of their peers.

Trending Now

Read more: As anti-LGBTQ2 hate grows in Canada, advocates say it’s ‘never been as scary’

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

Police say they have laid charges of public incitement of hatred, mischief and criminal harassment.

The identities of the students who have been charged are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In late September the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released an open letter to Jewish students, staff and community members, noting that there had been a rise of antisemitic incidents in schools and promising to take action.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

