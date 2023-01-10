Frontenacs deal Wright, two others at OHL trade deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs lineup will look significantly different heading into Wednesday’s road game in Ottawa.

The team has dealt three veteran players ahead of the Tuesday OHL trade deadline including former captain Shane Wright.

Monday night, Wright was traded to the Windsor Spitfires for forward Ethan Miedema, defenceman Gavin McCarthy and seven OHL draft picks.

Wright hasn’t played for Kingston this season after starting the year with the Seattle Kraken of the NHL. He was loaned to Team Canada for the World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax and Moncton, then reassigned to Kingston over the weekend.

Miedema, from Cobourg, Ont., has 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points so far this season after scoring 38 in 2021-22.

Story continues below advertisement

However, McCarthy is committed to Boston College of the NCAA for the 2023-24 season, so it’s unclear if he’ll ever wear the K across his chest. He currently plays for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

The seven draft picks from Windsor include two in this spring’s draft.

Veteran defenceman Braden Hache was traded to the Barrie Colts, for five picks including second-rounders in 2024 and 2026.

Kingston’s third trade saw forward Jackson Stewart sent to the Owen Sound Attack for defenceman Cal Uens. The former Quinte Red Devil has eight points so far this season for Owen Sound.