Man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after workplace fall in Shelburne, Ont.

Provincial Police in Dufferin County say a 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday.
OPP issued a tweet at 2:42 p.m. saying the injured man had fallen 12 feet “into the foundation of an unbuilt home” on Potawani Road.
Read more: Large cannabis grow-op busted, 4 people charged in Dufferin County
Read next: Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s foothills and no one knows why
A spokesperson for Ornge Air told Global News the man had been transported to a London hospital with critical injuries.
Police say that officials from the Ministry of Labour are at the scene of the incident.
Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information about what happened.
Comments