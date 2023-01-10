Man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after workplace fall in Shelburne, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Dufferin County say a 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday.

OPP issued a tweet at 2:42 p.m. saying the injured man had fallen 12 feet “into the foundation of an unbuilt home” on Potawani Road.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air told Global News the man had been transported to a London hospital with critical injuries.

Police say that officials from the Ministry of Labour are at the scene of the incident.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information about what happened.

#DufferinOPP is on scene Potawani Road in @ShelburneTown for a workplace accident. A 50 yr old male fell approx 12ft into the foundation of an unbuilt home. The male was airlifted by @Ornge to a trauma centre with unknown injuries. The Ministry of Labor is on scene ^tp pic.twitter.com/x9g8kV03SU — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 10, 2023

