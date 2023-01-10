Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after workplace fall in Shelburne, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 4:00 pm
Provincial Police in Dufferin County say that a 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Provincial Police in Dufferin County say that a 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday. @OPP_CR / Twitter

Provincial Police in Dufferin County say a 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday.

OPP issued a tweet at 2:42 p.m. saying the injured man had fallen 12 feet “into the foundation of an unbuilt home” on Potawani Road.

Read more: Large cannabis grow-op busted, 4 people charged in Dufferin County

Read next: Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s foothills and no one knows why

A spokesperson for Ornge Air told Global News the man had been transported to a London hospital with critical injuries.

Police say that officials from the Ministry of Labour are at the scene of the incident.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information about what happened.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Preventing traumatic injuries'
Preventing traumatic injuries
Workplace InjuryshelburneWorkplace IncidentDufferin CountyDufferin County NewsDufferin County OPPShelburne newsShelburne Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers