Large cannabis grow-op busted, 4 people charged in Dufferin County

Police seized large amount of cannabis and charged four people after officers busted a grow-op in East Garafraxa Township, Ont.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a rural property in Dufferin County.

They seized 601 cannabis plants, a John Deer lawn tractor, a 2017 Dodge Ram truck and an industrial water pump.

Four people were also charged with cultivating cannabis at a place that isn’t their home.

The investigation is ongoing, so police won’t be releasing the suspects names.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

