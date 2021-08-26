Large cannabis grow-op busted, 4 people charged in Dufferin County

Police seized large amount of cannabis and charged four people after officers busted a grow-op in East Garafraxa Township, Ont.
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a rural property in Dufferin County.
They seized 601 cannabis plants, a John Deer lawn tractor, a 2017 Dodge Ram truck and an industrial water pump.
Four people were also charged with cultivating cannabis at a place that isn’t their home.
Trending Stories
The investigation is ongoing, so police won’t be releasing the suspects names.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Kingston, Ont. cannabis store tops sales in eastern Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments