Comments

Cannabis

Illegal cannabis grow-op busted, 6 people charged in Dufferin County, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 3:50 pm
Police seized more than 1,200 illegal cannabis plants and 725 pounds of packaged cannabis after a raid at a Dufferin County grow-op. View image in full screen
Police seized more than 1,200 illegal cannabis plants and 725 pounds of packaged cannabis after a raid at a Dufferin County grow-op. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police busted a large illegal cannabis grow-op and charged six people after they executed a search warrant in Grand Valley, Ont., on Tuesday.

Officers executed the warrant at a rural property and seized 1,248 cannabis plants and 725 pounds of packaged cannabis.

Read more: Multi-million dollar cannabis grow-op busted by OPP in Quinte West, Ont.

Police also charged six people with cultivating cannabis in a place other than their home and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

The investigation is ongoing and therefore police aren’t releasing the individuals’ identities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market' OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market – Sep 15, 2020
