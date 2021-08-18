Illegal cannabis grow-op busted, 6 people charged in Dufferin County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police busted a large illegal cannabis grow-op and charged six people after they executed a search warrant in Grand Valley, Ont., on Tuesday.

Officers executed the warrant at a rural property and seized 1,248 cannabis plants and 725 pounds of packaged cannabis.

Police also charged six people with cultivating cannabis in a place other than their home and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

The investigation is ongoing and therefore police aren’t releasing the individuals’ identities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

