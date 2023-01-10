Waterloo man arrested after 3 suspicious incidents, including one indecent act

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested after a number of suspicious incidents occurred over the past couple of months in Waterloo.

One of the incidents occurred on Dec. 12, 2022, when a woman walking her dog near Bluevale Street North and Harvard Road spotted a vehicle following her, according to police.

Police say he stopped at several points as she proceeded along her route before she eventually spotted him performing an indecent act.

The latest incident occurred on Monday night near Lincoln Road and Margaret Avenue at around 7:25 p.m., according to police.

They say officers a man was reported to be in a vehicle that was following a woman. When they arrived, police arrested the driver.

In both instances, police described the suspect vehicle as being a dark-coloured pickup truck. They said there was a third incident but did not provide details.

A 26-year-old Waterloo man is facing several charges including criminal harassment and indecent act.