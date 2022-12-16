Menu

Crime

Man spotted performing indecent act in pickup truck in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 10:03 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A woman spotted a man performing an indecent act in a pickup truck in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred near Bluevale Street North and Neilson Avenue at around 8:15 p.m.

Read more: 2 people injured after attack at Kitchener apartment building involving ‘hammer-like object’: police

Police say the man, who is described as being between 30 and 40 years of age, was inside a red or maroon pickup truck.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

