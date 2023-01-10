3 arrested after drugs, firearm seized at Trenton residence: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three Trenton, Ont., residents face drug trafficking charges following a raid by OPP in the community early Tuesday.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 5 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on North Murray Street in Trenton.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycontin, along with cash and a firearm. Three Trenton residents were arrested at the scene.

Michael Kuhn, 36, was charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

He was held in custody for a pending bail hearing in Belleville.

Nicole Kuhn, 38, and Bethany Olaski, 32, were each charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime. Nicole Kuhn was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Both women were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville at a future date.