Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bellville man charged with drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 10:00 am
Police in Belleville have charged a man with drug trafficking. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville have charged a man with drug trafficking. Global News

A Belleville man is facing a list of charges following a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say that on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a man wanted on warrants for failing to comply with a release order.

According to police, they approached his vehicle to inform him of his arrest warrants. The man fled the scene in his vehicle but was boxed in by officers.

Read more: City of Kingston, Ont. issues trespass notice for tent city areas

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say they found a large amount of cash and 100 Percocet pills.

Trending Now

Martin More, 37, is charged with:

  1. two counts of failing to comply with a release order
  2. one count of escaping lawful custody
  3. one count of possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000
  4. one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

He was held for a hearing the next day.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for corrections officer accused of assault with a weapon in 2012'
Trial begins for corrections officer accused of assault with a weapon in 2012
PoliceDrugsDrug TraffickingBellevilleBelleville policemartin morepercocent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers