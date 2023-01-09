Bellville man charged with drug trafficking

See more sharing options

A Belleville man is facing a list of charges following a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say that on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a man wanted on warrants for failing to comply with a release order.

According to police, they approached his vehicle to inform him of his arrest warrants. The man fled the scene in his vehicle but was boxed in by officers.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say they found a large amount of cash and 100 Percocet pills.

Martin More, 37, is charged with:

two counts of failing to comply with a release order one count of escaping lawful custody one count of possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000 one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

He was held for a hearing the next day.

