Canada

City of Kingston, Ont. issues trespass notice for tent city areas

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 12:13 pm
The city of Kingston has issued a trespass notice for two areas where tent cities have formed. View image in full screen
Tent cities that have sprouted up in different parts of Kingston could be on their way out after the city issued a notice of trespass Friday.

The areas in question are on the K&P Trail near the Integrated Care Hub, and at Belle Park.

A city bylaw prohibits camping and the use of camping equipment in public parks.

According to the city, a transition deadline has been set for Wednesday to allow for relocation time.

“Our goal is to ensure the safe relocation of those staying in the encampment. We’re grateful for the ongoing work of our community partners to assist individuals in accessing services that will aid their transition,” said Curtis Smith, director of licensing and enforcement services.

The Encampment Protocol was reinitiated by city council on June 29, 2022. At that time, over $1.1 million was allocated to support transitional housing and services for people staying in city parks and other areas where the city says risks to health and safety are increased.

