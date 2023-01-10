SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on IR

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 11:25 am

TORONTO – T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve after he sat out Sunday’s 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed ailment.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving'
Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving

Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury.

The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Rielly recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a knee problem, while Muzzin remains out with a neck issue.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Leafs recalled forward Bobby McMann from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsToronto sportsLeafs hockeytoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers