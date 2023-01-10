Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15 people charged with drunk driving in Waterloo Region over first 9 days of 2023

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 12:01 pm
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Global News

We are less than two weeks into the new year and Waterloo Region Police say that more than a dozen people have already been caught drunk driving on area roads.

“Sadly, between January 1-9, we arrested 15 persons for impaired driving and laid 27 charges related to those arrests,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths told Global News in an email.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police second-in-command to retire in May

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

He said that this number is trending upward from where things stood a year ago.

“Looking at the same time in 2022 we had 12 people arrested for impaired driving in the same period with 21 charges laid,” Griffiths noted.

Trending Now

He said that a return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in driving offences.

Story continues below advertisement

“The resumption of post-COVID activities has brought increases in our yearly impaired driving statistics overall,” the head of Waterloo police’s traffic services unit explained.

“In December alone we laid 105 charges for impaired driving related offences — 78 per cent more than in 2021.”

Read more: Teen arrested after Friday night hit-and-run in Kitchener: police

Read next: 6-year-old’s shooting of Virginia teacher was ‘not accidental,’ police say

Griffiths said that the Waterloo service is concerned about the increase in inebriated drivers on local roads and would like to see members of the public act more responsibly.

“The messaging to drivers remains the same — please plan ahead — if you plan to drink or use drugs take public transit, a cab, ride-sharing etc and those same options are available to you should you unexpectedly find yourself in the position of having consumed those while out,” he said.

“We also encourage anyone who believes they see an impaired driver to contact police. “

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeCambridge drunk drivingKitchener drunk drivingWaterloo drunk driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers