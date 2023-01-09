Teen arrested after Friday night hit-and-run in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision which occurred in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, emergency services were dispatched to King Street East and Sportsworld Crossing Road at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday night after it had been reported that a woman had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman from Kitchener, was taken to an our-of-region hospital, for treatment of serious injuries.

After officers conducted an investigation, police say they were able to discover who was behind the wheel of the vehicle as well as the vehicle itself.

They say a 17-year-old Kitchener teen has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.