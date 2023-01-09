Waterloo Regional Police second-in-command to retire in May

Send this page to someone via email

Just a couple of months after a new police chief was named, the Waterloo Regional Police will be looking for another new high-level officer.

On Monday, the police service announced that Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton would be leaving after 33 years of active duty.

“The past 33 years have brought many challenges, but also many rewards as I have had the privilege to work with so many remarkable people,” Hilton stated.

“It has been an honour to serve this community for so many years and to do it alongside the incredible members of WRPS.”

Hilton, who will remain in her role until May 30, has served in many roles throughout her career including as a patrol officer, in general investigations, homicide and drug enforcement.

“It has been a true honour to work with Deputy Hilton,” Chief Mark Crowell stated.

“Her passion for public safety and community has been an inspiration to many, not just within our Service but within the entire region that she has so passionately and selflessly served for the past 33 years.”

Crowell, who was previously a deputy chief, officially became police chief last November to replace Bryan Larkin who stepped down in July.

The service has two deputy chiefs who work as second-in-command under the chief, and this means the force will now have to replace both.