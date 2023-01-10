Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay charges after alleged home buyer was found inside house overnight

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 10, 2023 11:04 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph man picked an unusual time to take a look at a house that is on the market.

Guelph Police Service were notified by a south-end resident on Oct. 23 that she found someone inside her home at around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the homeowner was awakened by the sound of a light switch being turned on outside her bedroom.

They say when she stepped out to have a look, she found a man standing in the hallway.

The resident told police that the man claimed he was interested in buying the property and wanted to have a look inside the home but then left when she asked him to leave.

Investigators say the man gained entry into the home through an unlocked door.

They say they were able to identify the man through a subsequent investigation and he turned himself in to police on Monday.

The 30-year-old was charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 17.

 

