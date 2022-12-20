Police in Guelph lay 7th break and enter charge while man was in court on six others

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigators with Guelph Police Service have added another break-and-enter charge to a man already facing charges for six other incidents.

On Dec. 4, officers were called to a business on Stone Road West around 5 a.m.

They say entry was gained by a rock that was thrown through the front window of a restaurant, and a cash register containing a quantity of cash was stolen.

Members of the Guelph Police Service’s break-in and auto theft or “BEAT” unit went to a home on College Avenue West the next day, Dec. 5, on a separate investigation and executed a search warrant.

They arrested a man at the address and charged him with six counts of break and enter.

Story continues below advertisement

Two days later, members of the BEAT unit recognized the man in a security video from the Stone Road West break-in as the one they arrested in their investigation.

During a court appearance, Guelph police laid a seventh charge of break and enter on a 50-year-old man from Guelph.

He is being held in police custody and will make his next court appearance on Jan. 5, 2023.