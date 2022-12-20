Police in Guelph lay 7th break and enter charge while man was in court on six others

Investigators with Guelph Police Service have added another break-and-enter charge to a man already facing charges for six other incidents.
On Dec. 4, officers were called to a business on Stone Road West around 5 a.m.
They say entry was gained by a rock that was thrown through the front window of a restaurant, and a cash register containing a quantity of cash was stolen.
Members of the Guelph Police Service’s break-in and auto theft or “BEAT” unit went to a home on College Avenue West the next day, Dec. 5, on a separate investigation and executed a search warrant.
They arrested a man at the address and charged him with six counts of break and enter.
Two days later, members of the BEAT unit recognized the man in a security video from the Stone Road West break-in as the one they arrested in their investigation.
During a court appearance, Guelph police laid a seventh charge of break and enter on a 50-year-old man from Guelph.
He is being held in police custody and will make his next court appearance on Jan. 5, 2023.
