CF Montreal fires coach after political backlash over comments on Quebec election shooting

Send this page to someone via email

CF Montreal has fired the head coach of its reserve team after the club and the former professional soccer player were roundly criticized for his past comments appearing to support an assassination attempt against former Quebec premier Pauline Marois on election night in 2012.

The decision to let Sandro Grande go comes one day after the organization announced he was joining the staff. His appointment immediately prompted backlash from Quebec’s political sphere.

“We recognize that the hiring of Sandro Grande was a mistake, and we regret any repercussions that may have been caused by this decision,” said CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement Tuesday.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to anyone who was hurt or shocked. Clearly, we have demonstrated a lack of sensibility and have grossly underestimated what he said and what he did several years ago.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s premier and other politicians had spoken out against Grande’s hiring after the announcement was made by the Major League Soccer club Monday. François Legault’s office said in a statement to The Canadian Press that Grande had made “unacceptable and hurtful remarks in the past.”

“His appointment lacks respect and sends the wrong message,” the office said. “It’s a serious lack of judgment on the part of CF Montreal.”

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called the hiring unacceptable in a series of tweets Monday. Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy, who was herself the target of death threats on the election campaign trail, encouraged others “not to trivialize gestures or words.”

Grande and CF Montreal came under fire for social media comments dating back to 2012 about the fatal shooting at Metropolis in downtown Montreal. Premier elect and Parti Québécois leader Pauline Marois was delivering her victory speech when a gunman opened fire, killing one person and injuring another.

In wake of the attack, Grande allegedly wrote about Marois that “the only mistake the shooter made last night was to miss his target!!! Marois!!! Next time my guy! I hope!”

Grande has always claimed his account was hacked, according to La Presse. The former soccer player, however, admitted to having called separatist voters “hillbillies,” adding that they were “so stupid it is unimaginable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Le CF Montréal met fin à son entente avec Sandro Grande >>> https://t.co/TMDvivyyJI CF Montréal terminates its relationship with Sandro Grande >>> https://t.co/inBpeywrGI#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/hecaqgHVCI — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) January 10, 2023

When CF Montreal initially announced the hire, it included an apology from Grande — who said he was grateful and happy for the opportunity.

“I made some serious mistakes several years ago and I offer my sincere apologies to those whom my past comments have offended in any way,” Grande said in a statement. “I have learned a lot from them, and I know that I am joining an organization where the values of inclusion and diversity are fundamental. I think it is important to use our personal experiences to continually improve and correct our past mistakes.”

Gervais is expected to meet with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

— with files from The Canadian Press