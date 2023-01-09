RCMP seek public’s help after North Okanagan woman missing for nearly a month

Police in the North Okanagan are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for almost a month.
Crystal Swetz-Wallace, 39, was last in contact with her family on Dec. 16, 2022, and has not been heard from since.
Swetz-Wallace is described as five feet tall, weighing 126 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Police are asking anyone who has seen or heard from Swetz-Wallace to contact their local police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online.
