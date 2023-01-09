North Okanagan RCMP urges deterrence as gas theft continues in region

While Okanagan, B.C. gas prices are no longer at historic highs, the problem of gas theft has not gone away. A few North Okanagan motorists have reported gas thefts in recent weeks.
Although police are not calling it a trend, they have a few tips to keep your vehicle safe.
On Wednesday morning, SilverStar resident Keira Hindle found her truck had been targeted by gas thieves at the ski hill. The truck’s tank was punctured and empty.
Read more: Tips to guard yourself from gas theft as prices continue to climb
Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in
In a separate gas theft attempt in the Mission Hill neighbourhood of Vernon last week a person dressed all in black was caught on surveillance video approaching vehicles with a jerry can.
The gas tank of a truck in the parking lot was later found to be punctured and drained. (The damaged vehicle belongs to this reporter’s partner.)
Read more: ‘People are desperate’: Okanagan drivers report spate of gas thefts
Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18
The region is no stranger to gas thefts. Last spring, amid spiking fuel prices, there was a spate of thefts reported in the North and Central Okanagan.
Now the North Okanagan RCMP says that based on the incidents that have been reported to police, there no longer appears to be any trend or noticeable increase in this type of crime.
However, as the recent cases show, the drop-off in fuel prices hasn’t totally ended the issue.
To deter fuel thieves the RCMP recommends drivers park in well-lit and well-travelled areas, install locking gas caps, set up surveillance and report criminal activity to the police.
Read more: Price of gas jumps above $2 mark for the first time in the Okanagan
Read next: After Wells Fargo VP allegedly pees on passenger, Air India comes under fire
In her case, Hindle believes the thief only got away with at most about 15 litres.
“I really don’t understand it…it wouldn’t have benefited them that much and it is costing us a lot of money to have our gas tank repaired,” she said.
She’s urging drivers to keep an eye on their cars.
Comments