Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in harassment investigation after allegedly lingering at Toronto homes

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 5:09 pm
Toronto police are looking for Jessie Calleya, 37. View image in full screen
Toronto police are looking for Jessie Calleya, 37. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man wanted in a criminal harassment and mischief investigation.

Toronto police said they were looking into complaints that, between Oct. 1, 2022, and Jan. 6, 2023, a man was seen at a number of homes in the O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East area.

“When he attended the addresses, he would linger on the property without permission,” police said.

Trending Now

Read more: Police searching for man wanted in connection with harassment investigation in Toronto

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

One of occasion, he allegedly damaged items at one of the houses.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Jessie Calleya from Toronto. He is wanted for two counts of harassment by watching besetting and mischief-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as six-feet-three-inches, medium build with brown hair. Police said he had a short brown beard.

Toronto PoliceTPSHarassmentCriminal HarassmentSt. Clair AvenueO'Connor Driveman wanted toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers