Man wanted in harassment investigation after allegedly lingering at Toronto homes

Police in Toronto are searching for a man wanted in a criminal harassment and mischief investigation.

Toronto police said they were looking into complaints that, between Oct. 1, 2022, and Jan. 6, 2023, a man was seen at a number of homes in the O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East area.

“When he attended the addresses, he would linger on the property without permission,” police said.

One of occasion, he allegedly damaged items at one of the houses.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Jessie Calleya from Toronto. He is wanted for two counts of harassment by watching besetting and mischief-related charges.

He is described as six-feet-three-inches, medium build with brown hair. Police said he had a short brown beard.