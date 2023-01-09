Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP launch investigation into death north of Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Death investigation launched north of Port Hope, Ont.'
Death investigation launched north of Port Hope, Ont.
Northumberland OPP have launched a death investigation after a body was found on a roadway north of Port Hope on Monday afternoon.

A death investigation has been launched after a body was found on a road north of Port Hope, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:35 p.m., emergency crews were called to an area along Harris Road in the village of Canton in the Municipality of Port Hope after a passerby located a deceased male on the roadway near a parked vehicle.

Northumberland OPP ordered paramedics and firefighters from the scene when they arrived.

Police late Monday afternoon confirmed a death investigation is underway.

Harris Road remains closed at 4th Line as OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

More to come.

