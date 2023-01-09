Downtown Belleville hires new social worker to support unhoused population

Downtown Belleville, Ont., has a new member to its team, a second Welcoming Streets steward.
Belleville native Nik McEwen has been hired to act as a bridge between local business owners and street-involved individuals by responding to situations downtown that don’t require police involvement, creating relationships with vulnerable homeless people and recommending available services.
“I am excited to be a part of the downtown district, a team that is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive downtown community,” said McEwen.
McEwen has a bachelor’s degree in behavioural psychology from St.Lawrence College and has experience as a housing-based case manager supporting individuals experiencing chronic homelessness by offering community-based care.
“I am beyond excited to welcome Nik to the Welcoming Streets team. Nik’s educational background and front-line experience supporting and connecting with the community’s most vulnerable will prove to be invaluable when conducting direct outreach downtown” said Sara Behring, Welcoming Streets program co-ordinator.
“Be sure to say hello to Nik as he takes the time to connect with downtown stakeholders and community members this week.”
Downtown Belleville says the award-winning program will continue to change the perception of safety and elevate the Downtown District.
