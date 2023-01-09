Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Downtown Belleville hires new social worker to support unhoused population

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 3:02 pm
Downtown Belleville has brought on Nik McEwen as its second Welcoming Streets steward. View image in full screen
Downtown Belleville has brought on Nik McEwen as its second Welcoming Streets steward. Downtown Belleville

Downtown Belleville, Ont., has a new member to its team, a second Welcoming Streets steward.

Belleville native Nik McEwen has been hired to act as a bridge between local business owners and street-involved individuals by responding to situations downtown that don’t require police involvement, creating relationships with vulnerable homeless people and recommending available services.

“I am excited to be a part of the downtown district, a team that is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive downtown community,” said McEwen.

McEwen has a bachelor’s degree in behavioural psychology from St.Lawrence College and has experience as a housing-based case manager supporting individuals experiencing chronic homelessness by offering community-based care.

Read more: Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

“I am beyond excited to welcome Nik to the Welcoming Streets team. Nik’s educational background and front-line experience supporting and connecting with the community’s most vulnerable will prove to be invaluable when conducting direct outreach downtown” said Sara Behring, Welcoming Streets program co-ordinator.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Be sure to say hello to Nik as he takes the time to connect with downtown stakeholders and community members this week.”

Downtown Belleville says the award-winning program will continue to change the perception of safety and elevate the Downtown District.

Click to play video: 'Trespass notices issued to homeless campers at Belle Park'
Trespass notices issued to homeless campers at Belle Park
HomelessHomelessnessBellevilleSocial Workerdowntown Bellevillenik mcewenwecloming streets steward
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers