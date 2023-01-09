Menu

Crime

Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges'
Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges
The 69-year-old man is in police custody after a well-being check.

A well-being check has led to charges for a 69-year-old Napanee, Ont., man.

Lennox and Addington OPP say they were called to perform a well-being check at a home after receiving a tip there may be someone injured there.

Police used their tactics and rescue unit and canine unit to make contact with the victim.

They were eventually able to confirm their well-being.

According to police, the incident has led to the arrest of and charges for the accused.

He’s facing charges of:

  • assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • assault (two counts)
  • pointing a firearm
  • sexual assault
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for corrections officer accused of assault with a weapon in 2012'
Trial begins for corrections officer accused of assault with a weapon in 2012

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

