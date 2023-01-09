Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges

See more sharing options

A well-being check has led to charges for a 69-year-old Napanee, Ont., man.

Lennox and Addington OPP say they were called to perform a well-being check at a home after receiving a tip there may be someone injured there.

Police used their tactics and rescue unit and canine unit to make contact with the victim.

They were eventually able to confirm their well-being.

According to police, the incident has led to the arrest of and charges for the accused.

He’s facing charges of:

assault with a weapon (two counts)

assault (two counts)

pointing a firearm

sexual assault

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.