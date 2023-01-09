Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver stopped on 401 in Kingston going more than double speed limit

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 9:54 am
OPP have charged a man after he was caught driving 216 km per hour on Highway 401. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a man after he was caught driving 216 km per hour on Highway 401. Global News

A Kingston man has had his driver’s licence suspended for a month and his car impounded for two weeks after he was caught driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.

Police say they observed a vehicle Saturday travelling at a speed of 216 km/hr in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Read more: Bath, Ont. residents searching for answers amid mysterious power outages

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

Police say the vehicle was pulled over on the 401 eastbound near the Division Street exit.

Trending Now

Victor Davies, 22, of Kingston, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving.

He will appear in a Kingston courtroom in March.

Click to play video: 'Trespass notices issued to homeless campers at Belle Park'
Trespass notices issued to homeless campers at Belle Park
OPPKingstonOntario Provincial Policehighway 401Stunt driving401216 km per hour
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers