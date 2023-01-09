Driver stopped on 401 in Kingston going more than double speed limit

See more sharing options

A Kingston man has had his driver’s licence suspended for a month and his car impounded for two weeks after he was caught driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.

Police say they observed a vehicle Saturday travelling at a speed of 216 km/hr in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police say the vehicle was pulled over on the 401 eastbound near the Division Street exit.

Victor Davies, 22, of Kingston, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving.

He will appear in a Kingston courtroom in March.