Crime

Former Metro Vancouver pastor charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 2:12 pm
FILE - New Westminster police officers said they shut down an "illegal" nightclub on Jan. 30, 2022 and issued fines under B.C.'s COVID-19 Related Measures Act. View image in full screen
A New Westminster police officer is seen in an undated file photo. The New Westminster Police Department has announced that Pastor Edwin Alvarez, who once presided at a small Metro Vancouver area church, was arrested in Saanich, B.C. on Jan. 4, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

A former pastor at a small Metro Vancouver area church has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual offences following months of investigation.

Pastor Edwin Alvarez is alleged to have sexually assaulted children between 2017 and 2021 while he presided at the church. He was arrested in Saanich, B.C. on Jan. 4.

A press release from the New Westminster Police Department did not reveal the church in question.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual violence to come forward and report the incident to police,” said Sgt. Justine Thom the release.

“We take these reports seriously, and this case is an example of how offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Alvarez faces three counts of sexual interference and three counts of sexual assault. The investigation into his alleged crimes began last spring after multiple reports about child victims, said New Westminster police.

The force encouraged survivors who want support but are not ready to contact police to reach out to the emergency sexual assault support program at Cameray at 236-668-6687 or esas@cameray.ca.

New WestminsterSaanichNew Westminster Police DepartmentSaanich Police Departmentchurch abusesexual assault churchEdwin AlvarezPastor Edwin Alvarez
