UHN hospitals experiencing network outage, website down

The University Health Network says it is experiencing an outage with its network.
In a tweet Monday just before 1 p.m., the UHN said it was working “to resolve the issue.”
By 2 p.m., the network’s website was still unavailable.
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.
Global News reached out to UHN for more information, but did not immediately hear back.
The University Health Network includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute.
